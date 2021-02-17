WME Signs Comedian And Writer Jenny Yang

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed comedian, performer, advocate and writer Jenny Yang.

Yang is currently an executive story editor on Fox’s Last Man Standing and serves as co-host of Freeform’s flagship podcast A Little Forward. She also worked as a performer and writer for Busy Phillip’s Busy Tonight on E!.

She is also the creator and host of Comedy Crossing, which is a virtual comedy show that takes place in the world of the wildly popular video game Animal Crossing. The show launched during the pandemic and has since raised over $30,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Born in Taiwan and raised in California, Yang is a former labor organizer turned stand-up comedian and uses her platform to amplify issues around immigration, diversity and media representation, pop culture, intersectional feminism and social justice.

She is also the founder of The Comedy Comedy Festival supporting Asian American comics, as well as a touring comedian. She was honored by President Obama as a “White House Champion of Change” for her leadership in “Asian American and Pacific Islander Art and Storytelling” in 2016.

Yang continues to be repped by Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.