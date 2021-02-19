‘The Wire’ Actor Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu & Jalon Christian Join Michael B. Jordan In Denzel Washington-Directed ‘Journal For Jordan’

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu and newcomer Jalon Christian have joined Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams in Sony’s Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington.

Written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams, the film is based on Dana Canedy’s best-selling 2008 memoir.

Todd Black, along with his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, are producing along with Washington and Jordan, who will produce through his Outlier Society banner. Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert also is producing. Jason Cloth is executive producing via Creative Wealth Media.

The film tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Canedy’s love affair with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King. King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just 7 months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

Best known for playing Bunny Colvin on the HBO series The Wire, Wisdom’s recent credits include Ed Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn and the critically praised series The Alienist opposite Daniel Bruehl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans. He also was a series regular on Marvel’s Helstrom and just wrapped production on Vacation Friends for 20th Century/Disney.

Wu’s film credits include Hold Fast, Good Luck, The Mole, Tracers, and Limitless. His TV appearances include Manifest, High Maintenance, and New Amsterdam.

The role marks Christian’s feature film debut.

Wisdom is repped by A3 Artists Agency and LINK Entertainment. Wu is repped by CGF Talent and Entertainment Lab. Christian is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Transcend Talent Management.