William Hurt, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, Lara Pulver Join Cast Of AMC’s ‘Pantheon’; Series Creator Craig Silverstein Inks Overall Deal

William Hurt (Black Widow, Goliath), Maude Apatow (Euphoria, The King of Staten Island), Corey Stoll (Billions, Ant-Man) and Lara Pulver (The Angel of Darkness, Sherlock) have joined the cast of Pantheon, AMC’s first animated, primetime drama. Additionally, Pantheon creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein is expanding his relationship with AMC Studios, the studio behind the series, with an exclusive multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, Silverstein will develop and produce new series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group as well as other content companies. The news was announced Thursday during AMC’s presentation at the TCA Press Tour.

“Craig is simply an incredible talent and we’re thrilled to further our partnership with someone who has been an appreciated member of the AMC Networks family for some time,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “His brilliant work and writing have introduced viewers to truly unique worlds, anchored by compelling characters and told with an original voice, and Pantheon is no exception. We’re excited to work with him across our first-ever animated series and, hopefully, more projects to come.”



Pantheon is based on a collection of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud. The series focuses on Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Hurt will voice legendary genius billionaire Stephen Holstrom and Apatow will voice Maddie’s new friend, Justine. Stoll and Pulver will voice various roles throughout the series. In addition to Chang and Kim, previously announced cast includes Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.

In addition to Silverstein, Liu serves as consulting producer with Titmouse Inc. animation studio attached. Pantheon received an initial two-season order last March.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue the creative partnership I have enjoyed with my AMC Networks and AMC Studios family,” said Silverstein. “It truly does feel like being part of a family, especially during this past year where we’ve been joining our homes together in virtual space. AMCN’s commitment to deliver bold, brave, and entertaining stories to a wide audience is evident in their support for Pantheon, which breaks new ground as one of television’s first adult-animated hourlong dramas. I am excited to see what other new worlds we will create together.”

Silverstein was creator and showrunner of the Revolutionary War drama Turn: Washington’s Spies for AMC Networks. Prior to that, he was creator/showrunner of the CW spy thriller Nikita, as well as co-creator and executive producer on the Steven Spielberg–produced dinosaur drama Terra Nova. Silverstein created the Fox series Standoff, and served as writer-producer on other series including Bones, K-Ville, Drive, The Inside, as well as USA networks/SyFy series The Dead Zone and The Invisible Man. Silverstein is repped by WME and attorney Tom Hoberman.

Hurt is repped by ICM Partners; Apatow is repped by Mosaic and UTA; Stoll is repped by Suskin Management and UTA; and Pulver is repped by Special Artists Agency and ICM Partners.