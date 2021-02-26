Willa Fitzgerald Joins Robert De Niro In Randall Emmett’s ‘Wash Me In The River’

Actress Willa Fitzgerald has been cast in Wash Me In The River, the Randall Emmett-directed action thriller which is shooting in Georgia and Puerto Rico. Fitzgerald joins previously announced stars Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston.

Written by Adam Taylor Barker, the pic centers on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death.

Fitzgerald, who was recently seen starring in John Crowley’s The Goldfinch and the USA series Dare Me, will play Ruby Red. She’s a radiant young woman with a troubled past who finally gets clean in hopes of starting a new life with her fiancé (Huston). Her recovery is threatened when she meets a bitter drug dealer who intends to destroy everything she’s worked toward.

Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as executive producers. Highland Film Group handles international sales and CAA Media Financing is handling domestic.

Fitzgerald is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.