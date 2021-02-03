Will Pullen Reunites With Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott For Indie Feature ‘Midday Black Midnight Blue’

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Will Pullen (Greyhound, Apple’s Dickinson, Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird) has boarded Midday Black Midnight Blue, the upcoming feature debut by Samantha Soule (Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Godless) and Daniel Talbott (ABC’s The Conners, Spike’s The Mist).

Pullen will star alongside Soule in the film, which she and Talbott will also direct. They join an ensemble that already includes Chris Stack (School of Rock, Evening), Wendy vanden Heuvel (Under the Silver Lake), and McCaleb Burnett (The Revenant, Netflix’s Daredevil).

The film marks a reunion for Pullen, Soule and Talbott, who have long been part of an artistic family unit, previously working on Talbott’s plays What Happened When, with Stack, and Gray. Stack, Soule, Pullen and Talbott were also all a part of the award-winning productions of Lucy Thurber’s Hill Town Plays in New York. This creative collaboration has recently extended into filmmaking, with three short films written and produced during 2020.

Logline for Midday Black Midnight Blue: Isolated in an empty house on the shores of the Great Lakes, Ian (played by Stack) remains mired in long-held grief and shame over the loss of Liv (played by Soule), a woman he loved dearly who died nearly two decades ago. Ian’s reality becomes increasingly haunted by visions and fantasies, including the arrival of Ash (played by Pullen) – a young man whom Liv seems to have chosen over him. With the memory of Liv clamoring to be released, and his daily existence turning ever darker, Ian will have to find a way to let her go, even if it kills him.

Lovell Holder (Working Man, Some Freaks) and Addie Johnson Talbott will produce the film alongside Stack, Soule, and Talbott. Holder and Johnson Talbott recently produced Soule’s upcoming short film Birdwatching, which was written by Talbott and stars Amanda Seyfried and Sharon Washington.

Pullen most recently wrapped production on Netflix’s Untitled Sandra Bullock/Nora Fingscheidt Project, while Soule just completed her second season in the cast of the hit drama Outer Banks. While in quarantine, Pullen also appeared in two upcoming shorts directed by Talbott, Light and Telling Time (which Soule wrote and edited), both of which Johnson Talbott produced.

Pullen is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content, Soule is repped by CESD and Gasparro Management, Talbott is repped by ICM and Signature Ltd., Stack is repped by Principal and Wolf Talent Group, and Burnett is repped by A3 Artists Agency.