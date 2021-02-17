Whoopi Goldberg & Jasmine Guy Join Tracy Oliver Comedy ‘Harlem’ In Recurring Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy are set for recurring roles in Amazon’s Harlem, the comedy series from Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV.

Created, written and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem, formerly the Untitled Tracy Oliver Project, is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at NYU, as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Goldberg plays Dr Elise Pruitt, the brilliant, intense new department head at Columbia University with a warmth that has a fragile on/off switch.

Guy portrays Patricia, Quinn’s wealthy mom who wants her daughter to give up her seemingly failing career as a designer and just settle down.

Oliver executive produces with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Kim Lessing and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce in association with Paper Kite.

Goldberg currently moderates ABC’s The View, for which she has won a Daytime Emmy Award. She can also be seen in the adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel The Stand on CBS All Access. She’ll soon lend her voice to the upcoming animated comedy Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.

Known for her lead role as Whitley on all six seasons of A Different World, Guy recently starred as Elizabeth Wright in Kevin Wilson Jr.’s short film My Nephew Emmett. Her TV credits include The Quad and The Vampire Diaries, and she recently recurred on the long-running ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy and starred in the BET movie Open. Guy is represented by Kass Management.