‘White Tiger’ Director Ramin Bahrani Tapped To Direct ‘Amnesty’ Adaptation For Netflix

Ramin Bahrani is set to adapt, direct and produce the film adaptation of the novel Amnesty for Netflix. The film is based on the novel by White Tiger author Aravind Adiga and will also be produced by Ashok Amritraj for Hyde Park Entertainment. Bahrani’s partner Bahareh Azimi will also produce through their Noruz Films banner.

“I am thrilled to adapt Aravind’s great new novel, ‘Amnesty.’ And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again,” said Bahrani. “This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

The story is set in Australia and follows an illegal immigrant who cleans houses, realizes he has information about sudden murder of one of his employers. Over the course of one tense summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer. But if he speaks up, he will be deported. He is in a moral crisis – what are the obligations of a man who has no rights in this world?

“I’m delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing ‘Amnesty’ to life. ‘Amnesty,’ my most personal novel, evolved in the course of discussions with Ramin over many years,” said Adiga. “It’s my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world. I can’t wait to see Ramin’s interpretation on Netflix.

Bahrani and Netflix are coming off their collaboration on The White Tiger, which Bahrani also wrote, produced and directed for the Streamer. The film bowed on Jan. 22 and instantly earned rave reviews. Besides White Tiger, Bahrani also recently produced Luzzu, which premiered at Sundance on Friday to strong reviews.

The book deal was brokered by Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group.