‘White Noise’ Producer Uri Singer Acquires Rights To Don DeLillo’s ‘The Silence’

EXCLUSIVE: Uri Singer has secured the rights to The Silence, the latest novel by prolific author Don DeLillo. Singer is currently producing a film adaptation to DeLillo’s highly-regarded 1985 novel White Noise, which Noah Baumbach is directing for Netflix and Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are attached to star.

Released in October 2020, The Silence tells the story of Super Bowl Sunday in the year 2022. Five people, dinner, an apartment on the east side of Manhattan. The retired physics professor, her husband, and her former student wait for the couple who will join them from what becomes a dramatic flight from Paris. The conversation ranges from a survey telescope in North-central Chile to a favorite brand of bourbon, to Einstein’s 1912 Manuscript on the Special Theory of Relativity.

“I believe obtaining high-quality IP, is the foundation for a good film or TV series, said Singer. “Don DeLillo is a pillar of American literature, and I am so proud and honored to turn his novels to film.”

The project is on the fast track and is currently out to directors.

Singer, who is repped by Cohen & Gardner, will begin production on White Noise this summer in Ohio. His other producing credits include the Ethan Hawke-led Tesla biopic and Marjorie Prime starring Geena Davis and Jon Hamm.

DeLillo is repped by Echo Lake and Robin Straus.