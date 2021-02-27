‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 8 Premiere Averages 3 Million Total Viewers For Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart kicked off its eighth season Sunday night with a bang. The Season 8 premiere averaged three million Total Viewers and 397,000 Women 25-54 in Live+3, making it the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable in the year-to-date among Total Viewers and Women 18+, accoording to Nielsen.

The Season 8 premiere episode also was the No. 1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the week among Women 18+, according to Nielsen. The episode drew a .19 rating in the 18-49 demo, and 2.1 million viewers.

Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry star in the series.

Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, When Calls The Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).

Executive producers include Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Michael Shepard, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm. Erin Krakow, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart and Amanda Phillips Atkins co-executive produce. When Calls the Heart is produced by WCTH 8 Productions Inc. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.