Wheelhouse Launches Digital & Audio Division, Signs Deal With Influencer Nikita Dragun 

Wheelhouse, the business set up by Brent Montgomery, founder of Pawn Stars producer Leftfield, has launched a division designed to develop content from digital influencers.

The company has launched Wheelhouse DNA to create original content for digital-native talent. It is teaming with TikTok and YouTube stars to develop original content for short-form platforms as well as linear networks and streamers.

It has projects in development at Netflix and Discovery+ and is working on scripted, unscripted, animation programming.

The company has also signed a 360-deal with influencer Nikita Dragun and her management firm, Slash MGMT for longform programming, podcasts and YouTube content.

The beauty and apparel influencer has 12.6M followers on TikTok, 8.9M followers on Instagram and 3.7M subscribers on YouTube and also stars in Snapchat Discover original series Nikita Unfiltered.

Dragun joins the likes of social media star David Dobrik and Hype House, which Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios is developing a long-form show with.

The division will be overseen by Wheelhouse Chief Strategy Officer Ed Simpson with EVP, Digital Avi Gandhi running day-to-day operations and reporting to Simpson.

“As Wheelhouse has continued emerging as a destination for some of the world’s most entrepreneurial talent, we saw the need for a vehicle to help young creators move from their social onto broader streaming and premium longform platforms,” said Simpson. “DNA will be a one-stop shop for the best talent, essentially connecting the influencer and content worlds to each other, and to Wheelhouse’s wider production and investment capabilities, and our relationships with established, progressive brands.”