Wheelhouse Hires Ann Berry As Chief Investment Officer

Wheelhouse, the company run by Brent Montgomery, the founder of Pawn Stars producer Leftfield, is ramping up its investment division with the hire of Ann Berry.

Berry, who joins from New York-based private equity firm Cornell Capital, has been named Chief Investment Officer. She will run Wheelhouse Partners, the company’s investment arm.

Prior to Cornell Capital, she spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs, where she negotiated, executed and managed over $1.5B of investments. Born and raised in London, Berry is based in New York City.

Wheelhouse Partners has already invested in consumer and technology companies including activewear brand Rhone, connected fitness firm Hydrow, culinary community Food52, book club platform Literati and craft non-alcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing Company.

Montgomery said, “In Ann we have found our needle in the haystack, someone with deep investing and media expertise, and with experience running a business – that matters to founders. Ann brings to Wheelhouse an affinity for invention and significant operational know-how, integral to our brand and a key draw for the entrepreneurs we will invest in.”

Berry added, “Brent’s track record of entrepreneurial success across multiple industries uniquely positions Wheelhouse to understand the holistic needs of high-growth organizations. I am very excited to lead Wheelhouse Partners in delivering the full power of Wheelhouse’s business building, content creation and digital distribution engines to talented founders. The Wheelhouse team has already built an impressive portfolio and I’m looking forward to collaborating across our leadership to amplify our investing capabilities further.”