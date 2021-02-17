WGA West Doubles Interest Free-Loans Available To Members In Need Through Its Good & Welfare Fund

Maybe it wouldn’t have happened if the pandemic had not weakened the resolve of major agencies by sapping their commission income. But the year-long stare down between the Big Four and the WGA over the discontinuance of packaging and the divestiture of affiliated production companies ended when the agencies blinked. It’s not entirely over yet – WGA and WME are still at loggerheads – but the outcome was one desired by WGA West Exec Director David Young and President David A. Goodman. They led the WGA East and WGA’s historic campaign to reshape the talent agency business, returning it closer to a service business model not seen decades. Under the guild’s new franchise agreement, which has been signed by all the major agencies but WME -- which says it also wants to make a deal with the guilds -- packaging fees that require direct payments to agencies from the studios employing WGA members will be phased out by June 2022, and they’ll be limited to a 20% interest in affiliated production companies that had made them not only the representatives of writers, but their employers, as well. Few in the industry, outside of the more than 7,000 writers who fired their agents en masse in April 2019 to achieve these goals, thought it would be possible. Labor disputes come and go, and even strikes end eventually, but curbing the major agencies’ conflicts of interest will have a lasting and profound impact not only on writers and their agents, but also on the industry as a whole. And while the WGA’s “Two Davids” were battling the agency Goliaths, they also worked out a deal this summer with management’s AMPTP for a new film and TV contract that averted a writers strike just as the industry was gearing up for a return to work in the middle of the pandemic.

The WGA West has doubled the amount of interest-free loans available to members in need through its Good and Welfare Emergency Assistance Fund – up from a $3,500 to $7,000. Members in good standing can now apply for and receive up to two such loans for a total lifetime amount of $14,000. The increase was approved unanimously by the guild’s board of directors.

“This increase will hopefully create a meaningful financial safety net for more of our membership,” the guild said Wednesday in a message to its members. “The past year has been uniquely difficult, and the challenges we face aren’t over. The effects of Covid-19 on our lives and our industry, ongoing social and political upheaval, and increasing threats due to climate change have put substantial stress on our members. More than ever, we need to rely on the greatest resource our Guild can provide – our sense of community.”

Established in 1992, the Good and Welfare Fund, which the guild administers in partnership with the Motion Picture & Television Fund, assists WGA West members who are experiencing acute financial distress in emergency situations.

In its message, the guild also encouraged members who are unable to pay for basic living expenses to reach out to The Actors Fund, which offers a wide range of social, financial and educational services to industry workers. The Actors Fund’s guidance and counseling services are free and confidential, and special initiatives are provided for women, people with HIV/AIDS, mental health, short- and long-term disability, and those in recovery from addiction.

“Financial distress rarely exists in a vacuum,” the guild said. “Health concerns, personal and emotional issues, legal problems and struggles with housing, disability and addiction are common and expected to rise. None of us is exempt from the challenges of the world today. But as isolated as many of us have felt over the past year, it’s important to remember that we aren’t alone. If you, or anyone you know, is struggling or in crisis, don’t wait to reach out.”