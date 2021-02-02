“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Charged With Murder Of Cousin In Georgia

Rapper Silento, known for his viral song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was arrested in Georgia on Monday and charged with murder.

Silento, born Richard Hawk, was arrested for the murder of his 34-year-old cousin Fredrick Rooks, the DeKalb County Police Department shared on Twitter. On Jan. 21, police officials investigated Rooks’ death after finding him dead with mutliple gunshot wounds on Deep Shoals Circle.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the rapper is being held without bond.

Silento rose to fame when his number “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” debuted on May 5, 2015. The catchy number also featured an accompanying dance that soon became viral on social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter. The rapper even performed a version for Nickelodeon to promote their Labor Day weekend lineup.

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.