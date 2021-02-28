How To Watch The Golden Globes Online And On TV

The 78th Golden Globes air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on NBC, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host for the first time since they hosted three ceremonies in row from 2013-2015.

They return to a show that will be unlike any other thanks to the coronavirus restrictions, which will see Fey hosting from New York’s Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center and Poehler from the Globes’ usual locale the Beverly Hilton simultaneously. Presenters mostly will be on hand at either venue, but nominees will be staying at home for the three-hour ceremony, which will be available online at NBC.com/live with authentication and stream the next day on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

The show will also be available on NBC via Roku, AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Related Story HFPA Promises To Address Lack Of Black Members On Golden Globes As Ava DuVernay, Sterling K. Brown, More Slam Group In #TimesUpGlobes Campaign

Also different this time around is the controversy swirling around organizer the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has come under fire for its lack of diversity in its membership (it hasn’t had a Black member in 20 years) and recent media reports about its perks and practices. The HFPA has said it will address the diversity issue during Sunday’s show, but it’s likely Fey and Poehler or maybe even presenters and winners might weigh in on the issue.

Tonight’s ceremony will eventually unveil winners in 14 film and 11 TV categories, in addition to honoring Jane Fonda with the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award. Netflix dominated the nominations with 42 going into the night, with Mank and The Crown scoring the most noms overall with six apiece.

Presenters set for either L.A., New York or virtual include Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumolo, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

PRE-SHOW

There are several ways to warm up ahead of the main event.

E’s Live From E!: Golden Globes will begin at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Giuliana Rancic and Karamo host the show with live interviews live from the Beverly Hilton. E!’s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and The Rundown host Erin Lim will join.

The HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live, the official pre-show for the 2021 Golden Globes, will stream live from the official Golden Globes Twitter account and on GoldenGlobes.com from 6:30-8 PM ET/3:30-5 p.m. PT in the U.S. Sofia Carson and Access Hollywood entertainment reporter Zuri Hall will host live from the Beverly Hilton.

NBC’s Golden Globes Pre-Show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. hosted by Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson, featuring live interviews with nominees from wherever the may be settled in to watch. Sans a traditional red carpet, the hourlong telecast will feature memorable moments in Golden Globe history.

Both NBC and E!’s pre-shows are being produced by Den of Thieves.