Warner’s ‘Toto’ Animation Gears Up; Federation Adds To Doc Slate; New BASE UK Chair – Global Briefs

‘Toto’ Animated Musical Prepping At Animal Logic Studio

Warner Bros’ feature musical animation Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story Of The Wizard Of Oz, based on the Michael Morpurgo book, is heading into production at the Animal Logic studio in Vancouver. Alex Timbers is directing the film from a screenplay by John August – the story is a re-telling of the classic tale from the perspective of Dorothy’s beloved companion. It will be produced by Derek Frey, who previously headed-up Tim Burton Productions. Pre-production has now begun, with the recruitment of artists underway. Animal Logic and Warner have been teaming for 20 years, and are now in production on an animated film based on the DC Super Pets franchise, directed by Jared Stern and set for release in 2022.

Federation Adds Doc Series & Films

French outfit Federation Entertainment has bolstered its documentary sales slate with four new series and film acquisitions. The company will rep rights on The Vatican, a 6×52’ investigative series produced by Panenka for VRT; the show will look into how incessant scandals and an ever-changing society have weakened the Catholic Church’s foundations. The company has also added The Sect, a series based on the Order of the Solar Temple, produced by What’s Up for Salto, Lil’ Buck: Real Saw., a 60-minute film about a hip-hop dance prodigy from Memphis, produced by Lechinski and Machine Molle, and Make Me A Man, a 52’ film exploring the subject of masculinity in today’s world, created by Jerry Hyde and Mai Hua. Federation has also acquired rights to a number of titles from producer Frédéric Fougea, including: Paris: A Wild Story; Home Spaiens; and The Appeal Of 1940.

BASE UK Names Chair

UK home entertainment trade body BASE has appointed Sony Pictures’ Rob Marsh as its new chair. BBC Studios’ Home Entertainment Director Lesley Johnson, and Elevation Sales’ Managing Director Kevin Dersley continue as vice-chairs. Joe Braman, Vice President, International Account Management at NBC Universal, Ruth Sharp, VP & Head of Digital Distribution, Warner Media UK & Ireland, and Sima Westley, Executive Director, Sales & Retail Marketing, Warner Bros. Entertainment have also joined the BASE council for 2021.