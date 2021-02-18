WarnerMedia Names Miranda Higham SVP, Head of Communications For International

WarnerMedia has named former 21st Century Fox executive Miranda Higham as SVP and head of communications for the company’s operations outside the U.S.

She will report to Christy Haubegger, EVP, Communications and Chief Inclusion Officer.

While WarnerMedia and its corporate predecessor, Time Warner, have long operated internationally, the expansion of HBO Max will put new emphasis on global results. In June, the streaming service will launch in 39 territories including Latin America, with Europe and other regions to follow.

In leading internal and external corporate communications for WarnerMedia, Higham will work closely with WarnerMedia International chief Gerhard Zeiler, top exec for EMEA and Asia exec Priya Dogra, and their respective teams.

At Fox, Higham led the company’s communications function across EMEA. She focused on helping media companies through high-profile M&A activities. Specific cases at Fox included the company’s offer for Sky and its Endemol Shine joint venture. She also a principal advisor to the Fox leadership team (formerly News Corp.) on issues such as the Leveson Inquiry and Sky Deutschland’s turnaround.

Her work also encompassed crisis and internal communications, corporate social responsibility, marketing and consumer awareness. She also engaged with governments and industry stakeholders across public policy, legislative and regulatory issues.

“Miranda is an effective strategist and impactful storyteller and has been a trusted advisor to industry leaders, helping to drive results through times of disruption and transformation,” Haubegger said in a press release. “In addition, she brings a wealth of experience in employee engagement and will be an asset to the team and partnering with stakeholders to ensure all employees are connected globally across the company.”

Higham saluted WarnerMedia’s “creativity and vision, its much-loved brands and content, and its pioneering commitment to transform the viewing experience.”