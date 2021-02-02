WarnerMedia Names Jen Weinberg Head Of Talent Relations And Events & Austin O’Malia As Head Of Awards For TV Properties

WarnerMedia announced a pair of department heads today. Jen Weinberg has been named Head of Talent Relations and Events, and Austin O’Malia is set as Head of Awards for HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT and truTV.

“Jen and Austin are widely respected and have great track records in their respective fields,” said Johanna Fuentes, Head of Global Communications for WarnerMedia’s Studios and Networks Group. “With their extensive contacts, strategic acumen and thoughtful approach, they’re both great adds to the Studios and Networks communications team and will help us further solidify the company’s standing as the industry’s leading talent partner.”

Weinberg will lead the teams responsible for working with talent across all programming for the networks and streaming platform, along with the staff charged with planning and executing events, production and appearances, including premieres, award shows, festivals and internal company initiatives. Her department also works with divisional executives across WarnerMedia and AT&T to leverage talent participation to promote the corporate brand and specific projects.

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Weinberg served as VP Talent Relations and Events at Disney Television Studios, overseeing 20th Television, ABC Signature and Touchstone Television. Before that, she was West Coast Editor for Glamour magazine and started her career working in publicity, marketing and special projects at Henri Bendel New York.

O’Malia has responsibility for the staff across each network and HBO Max who manage all phases of the awards process from pre-entry through post-ceremony for a wide array of awards each year, including the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and various guild awards and more, for HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV programming. He and the Awards group also work with the programming and production teams and talent representatives, along with the company’s publicity and marketing departments, to ensure coordinated campaign efforts resulting in maximum exposure and wins for all awards-eligible creatives on a project.

Before WarnerMedia, O’Malia spent eight years at Showtime, serving most recently as VP Awards and Corporate Affairs, where he developed and executed award strategy for all of the premium cabler’s programming across 40 awards organizations each year. He began his career at CBS Television Distribution, where he worked on publicity for Entertainment Tonight and The Insider.