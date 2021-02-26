WBTV Hires Kristy Chan As SVP Marketing & Publicity For Unscripted Team

Kristy Chan, who officially joined WarnerMedia’s TNT, TBS and truTV as VP Publicity last summer, is moving over to sibling Warner Bros Television. The studio has hired her as SVP Marketing and Publicity, Unscripted Television.

The role will see her lead initiatives for Warner Bros Unscripted Television programs, and she will support Warner Bros Unscripted and Alternative Television president Mike Darnell along with WarnerMedia Studios Networks corporate communications teams at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media across broadcast, streaming, cable, digital and first-run syndication.

Chan arrived in the WarnerMedia fold last year from Netflix, where she had been Director, Original Series Publicity and headed up the streamer’s PR efforts for Young Adults and Family and Shondaland series including Bridgerton; her role also included corporate communications, awards and marketing.

Before Netflix, Chan spent almost 15 years at Universal Television as VP Publicity and Awards Strategy where she helped on shows including Will & Grace, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House, Heroes, The Mindy Project and Smash among others. She also had stints at MGM Home Entertainment, Porter Novelli and Bender/Helper Impact.