Warner Bros. TV’s Jeff Tobler Joins Ava DuVernay’s Array As Chief Marketing Officer

Jeff Tobler is exiting his role as SVP, Television Publicity, Communications and Social Media for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television for a new opportunity. He is joining the narrative change collective Array as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to Array President Tilane Jones and founder Ava DuVernay, Tobler will be responsible for leading all aspects of brand, marketing and communications strategy across the quartet of companies that includes Array Filmworks, Array Alliance, Array Crew, which launched last week, and Array Releasing. Tobler starts on March 1 and will be based on the Array Creative Campus in Echo Park’s Historic Filipinotown.

The appointment extends Tobler’s relationship with DuVernay. He worked with the renowned filmmaker at Warner Bros. TV where she has been under a mega overall deal.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jeff on a number of campaigns at Warner Bros., and I know firsthand the creativity, strategy and passionate commitment he will bring to Array,” said DuVernay. “As we continue to grow in our production, distribution and advocacy of artists, Jeff’s keen understanding of branding, communications and digital strategy will be a key part of our next chapter.”

Tobler joins Array after a decade at Warner Bros. Worldwide TV. In his most recent role as SVP, he oversaw global publicity, communications and social media for scripted programming, as well as strategic business communications. Earlier in his career, he worked at The CW, The WB and NBC.

“Ava’s career is one that I have long admired, from her groundbreaking storytelling to her days as a strategic marketer and former publicist,” said Tobler. “I am beyond excited to join Ava, Tilane and the entire Array team to create meaningful and impactful avenues to amplify their transformative work. I am incredibly grateful for my time at Warner Bros. Television and the colleagues I have been fortunate enough to work with, past and present, and look forward to our continued collaboration in this new role.”