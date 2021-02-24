‘WandaVision’: Elizabeth Olsen Character Will Head To ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Pic; No Season 2 Planned Yet

Despite the success of WandaVision on Disney+, Marvel Boss Kevin Feige said today at his first TCA that some series will get second or third seasons, while others will hand off to a feature film, and in the case of a WandaVision season 2, Feige has no plans yet. Instead Feige said that season 1 of WandaVision will hand off straight to the upcoming MCU feature sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘No’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” said Feige.

“Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film,” said the Marvel Boss.

Feige said that Marvel is mapping out their Disney+ series like they’ve mapped out their MCU.

“The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series,” said Feige.

“Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we’re thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series,” he added.

Ms. Marvel, which is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year, will hand-off to the Captain Marvel 2 movie, Feige also emphasized today.

“The goal is to expand the fans of Marvel,” he said.