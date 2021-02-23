Walt Disney Co. Taps Susan Fox For Top Government Relations Post

Susan Fox will lead The Walt Disney’s Co.’s government relations efforts in Washington, D.C.

Fox, who has been with the company for 20 years, succeeds Richard Bates, who died in December. She’ll be senior vice president of government relations and report to Alan Braverman, senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at the company.

The role is a high profile one in the world of D.C. lobbying, as Disney has such a large presence in different sectors. From time to time, the company’s recognizable brand also has made it a target of lawmakers seeking publicity buzz.

Fox most recently was vice president, government relations, representing the company before the federal government, with a focus on policy issues.

In a statement, Braverman called Fox “an exceptionally talented and dynamic leader.”

Fox joined Disney in 2001, having served as senior legal advisor to former FCC Chairman William Kennard, and as the deputy chief, mass media bureau at the agency. She also was an associate with the law firm Hogan Lovells, and was law clerk to appellate judge H. Robert Mayer. She is on the boards of the National Association of Broadcasters, the Family Online Safety Institute and Digital Content Next.

Bates died unexpectedly in December, having led Disney’s D.C. office since 2010. He joined the company in 1991.

In a statement, Fox said, “I was very fortunate to work closely with my dear friend and mentor Richard Bates for nearly 20 years and watched him build one of the strongest and most respected policy teams in Washington, D.C. I’m grateful to have been part of that team, and look forward to contributing to the important work it continues to do on behalf of The Walt Disney Company in my new capacity.”