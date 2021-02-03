‘Walker’ & ‘Superman & Lois’ Get Additional Episodes At the CW

The CW has picked up more episodes of freshman series Walker and Superman & Lois.

The network is ordering five additional episodes for this season of Walker, bringing its total episode count for 2020-2021 to 18, and two additional episodes of Superman & Lois, bringing its total episode count to 15.

The additional episode order for Superman & Lois comes ahead of the series’ premiere. It will debut Tuesday, February 23 with a two-hour event, a 90-minute extended premiere followed by a 30-minute behind-the-scenes special.

“As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network, adding “we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

Related Story The CW Renews 12 Series Including Freshman Drama 'Walker'

The network made the announcement Wednesday amid news of the renewal of 12 scripted series for the 2021-2022 season, including Walker.

The January 21 Walker series premiere drew a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.43 million viewers, making it the most watched telecast in the 8 pm Thursday time slot for CW since December 2016 (a DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode).

A reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, Walker stars Jared Padalecki in the title role. The series hails from Rideback and CBS Studios.

Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous Super Hero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent, played by Tyler Hoechlin, and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers of the series with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.