Voltage Pictures Launching Worldwide Sales On Bella Thorne’s Teen Romance ‘Time Is Up’

EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures is handling global sales at the European Film Market on the Bella Thorne teen romance Time Is Up which also stars Italian popstar Benjamin Mascolo. Deadline first told you about the project back in October.

The movie, currently in post production, centers on two high-school seniors, Vivien (Thorne), who is an accomplished student with a passion for physics, and Roy (Mascolo), a troubled young man. When an accident forces the unlikely pair to come to a stop and reclaim their lives, one minute at the time, they finally start living in a present that perhaps will prove to be more exciting than any predefined formula.

Pic is produced by Italy’s Marco Belardi (Perfect Strangers) via his Lotus Production, a Leone Film Group company, with pubcaster RAI Cinema. The English-language film was shot over six-weeks on location in Rome and also in the US. Emmy-winning actor Nikolay Moss (The Cobblestone Corridor), Roberto Davide (Doctor Who) and Sebastiano Pigazzi (We Are Who We Are) round out the cast. Elisa Amoruso (Chiara Ferragni – Unposted) directs from a script she co-wrote with Lorenzo Ura and Patrizia Fiorellini.

“We’re thrilled to open this new chapter of our relationship with our friends Andrea, Raffaella, Marco, Francesco, and Carlo at Leone,” said Voltage President and COO Deckter. “YA romance continues to be a power genre in the international marketplace, and coupled with Bella and Benjamin’s immense online followings make Time is Up an incredibly strong package that we can’t wait to share with our international partners.”

Voltage has cut out a space in the YA romance space including After starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, which grossed over $70M worldwide in 2019 and its sequel, After We Collided which made over $50M after it opened in select markets from Sept. 2. Voltage also sold out worldwide rights on the YA novel adaptation Words on Bathroom Walls, starring Charlie Plummer when it was presented to buyers at the 2020 virtual Marche du Film.