Volition Entertainment Adds Luna Wise As Talent Manager, Will Help Develop And Produce Scripted And Non-Scripted Film/TV

Volition Entertainment has hired film and television manager Luna Wise as its newest addition.

Wise joins Volition under founder Ami Manning as their Los Angeles-based talent manager, bringing with her a roster of 25 up-and-coming actors who have appeared in numerous major studio films and network television shows. She will also be involved in Volition Entertainment’s subsidiary Dragonfly Productions, on the development end, helping to produce scripted and non scripted film and television projects.

Wise got her start in the industry as an agency intern, working under Keiko Nakamura in Tokyo, before moving up the ranks in the youth commercial division. Upon returning to the US, Wise crossed over into talent management.

Wise is extremely passionate about bridging the gap between Hollywood and its underrepresented and diverse actors and storytellers. She hopes to shine a spotlight on inclusive hiring in the industry’s executive branches and the immediate need for more green-light power positions led by POC.

Wise is set to produce an upcoming feature period drama about the life of Elizabeth Hudson Smith staring actress Nadine Jackson in the title role. Screenplay is by Gus Edwards, acelebrated playwright, author, and notable member of the Negro Ensemble Company.