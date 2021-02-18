Viva Bianca & Luke Ford Leading Epic Pictures’ ‘Avarice’; India’s Yash Raj Dates 2021 Slate – Global Film Briefs

Epic Pictures Sets ‘Avarice’ Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Viva Bianca (The Reckoning) and Luke Ford (The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor) will lead the cast of action-thriller Avarice from The Reckoning director John V. Soto. Epic Pictures is executive producing and handling world sales on the picture, which is being produced by Soto with Tim Maddocks of Madd Films. The film follows a woman who must confront her husband’s secretive double life amidst a vicious home invasion by two ruthless assailants. Filming will begin in Perth, Western Australia, on May 3. Epic Pictures’ EFM slate also includes The Cellar, starring Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken, The Winter Lake, starring Emma Mackey and Anson Boon, and Doors, starring Josh Peck and Lina Esco.

Yash Raj Lines Up Theatrical Slate

India’s Yash Raj Films has dated its slate for films for 2021, with the company saying it has the intention of bringing its upcoming titles to the big screen, following a difficult year for the exhibition industry. The slate is as follows: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, will be released March 19 by Yash Raj; Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is dated for April 23; Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, will be released June 25; Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, will be released August 27; finally, Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, will be released on November 5 for Diwal