‘Violence Of Action’ Starring Chris Pine Lands U.S. Deal At STXfilms

STXfilms said Thursday that it has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Violence of Action, the Tarik Saleh-directed action thriller starring Chris Pine that hails from Basily Iwanyk’s Thunder Road.

The deal follows STXinternational handling international rights to the film; it will distribute it in the UK and Ireland. 30West fully financed the pic, which shot in fall 2019 in the U.S., Germany and Romania. CAA Media Finance and 30West co-repped the U.S. rights. No release date has been set.

Currently in post-production, the JP Davis-penned script follows James Harper (Pine) who, after being involuntarily discharged from the Green Berets, joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. Harper travels to Berlin with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, he finds himself alone and hunted across Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casar also star.

Thunder Road’s Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producers; 30West’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman are executive producing along with Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, Josh Bratman and Thunder Road’s Esther Hornstein.

“We’re incredibly impressed by what we’ve seen so far of Violence of Action,” Adam Fogelson, Chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said today. “Chris gives the kind of unforgettable performance that will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s an elevated action film that has real franchise potential and we are tremendously excited to be working with Chris, Tarik, and the teams at Thunder Road and 30West.”