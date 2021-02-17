VH1 To Release ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down’; Docu Chronicles Shooting Reality Series During Pandemic

From slaying homophobia to slaying fierce looks, drag queens are tough — and the 13 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are a testament to that. However, the 13th season of the Emmy-winning reality competition was a different experience for RuPaul and the queens as it was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic. VH1 and World of Wonder will give audiences a look at the challenges and the triumphs of taping the new season in the documentary RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down.

Airing February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, the stand-alone special displays World of Wonder’s documentary skills as it captures the emotions surrounding the experience. From the combination of hope and anxiety of the early days to creative challenges prepping and executing the show, the docu shows the resilience of Drag Race as it found ways to safely produce the show.

In addition, the new production showed ingenuity of this season’s queens as it made herstory as one of the very first productions to be shot during the pandemic. The docu features interviews with the queens, never-before-seen footage and casting reels. With the new protocols in place, the judges panel welcomed guests from its extended Drag Race family including actress Cynthia Erivo, Jamal Sim, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, as well as remote appearances from Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson.

The Season 13 cast includes Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen.

Watch the trailer for the docu above.