Verve Hires Literary Agent Noah Ballard, Expanding Its Publishing Division

EXCLUSIVE: Following the promotion of Roberto Larios to Agent just before the holidays last year, Verve has started the new year with the hire of Literary Agent Noah Ballard, expanding its Publishing team. The hire will also epxand its New York presence with Ballard being based in the agency’s New York offices.

Ballard, a University of Nebraska grad, began his career working for Emma Sweeney at her eponymous agency before moving over to Curtis Brown, where he has been an agent for the last six years. Named by Writer’s Digest as a “Top Literary Agent to Follow on Twitter”, Ballard’s clients include Cinelle Barnes (Monsoon Mansion), Julie DiCaro (Sidelined), Josh Gondelman (Nice Try) and Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby, War Girls).

“As Verve enters its twelfth year, we are excited to continue our strategic approach to growing the agency and are thrilled to announce the hire of Literary Agent Noah Ballard who will join our Publishing team headed by Liz Parker,” the Partners said in a statement. We are grateful that during this time, we’ve been able to maintain both our client-first approach, unique culture, and find like-minded people like Noah to join our ranks.

Ballard joins the Verve Publishing team, consisting of Liz Parker, who oversees the division and Chris Lupo who fronts the Books-To-Screen team. Ballard will focus primarily on literary fiction and furthering the agency’s publishing reach into the children’s, YA and picture book space.

Under Parker, Verve’s Publishing division recent successes include Mikki Daughtry’s ‘All This Time’ which was on the NYT bestseller list for 12 weeks (and counting) and is currently in development at Lionsgate. Sarah Edmondson’s memoir on her time in NXIVM, ‘Scarred’ , the book at the center of HBO’s docuseries The Vow, and Susan Fowler’s Uber ‘Whistleblower’ book, the paperback version of which is out this month.