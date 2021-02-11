‘Vegas High’ Drama Pilot Not Going Forward At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to proceed with Vegas High, its coming-of-age period drama pilot from writer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez, director Gillian Robespierre and Michael Showalter’s Semi-Formal Prods.
The pilot, which starred newcomer Raegan Rozas, Jordana Spiro and Josh Andrés Rivera, was inspired by Jimenez’s own experience. It is a 1990s-set coming-of-age story about Laura (Rozas), a girl who’s caught between two worlds: the fast-paced lifestyle of Las Vegas and her strong Mormon faith and community.
Jimenez and Robespierre executive produced alongside Showalter and Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal and Michael Lewen.
HBO Max also recently passed on psychological thriller drama pilot Red Bird Lane starring Susan Sarandon while picking up to pilot Julia Child pilot Julia.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.