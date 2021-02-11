‘Vegas High’ Drama Pilot Not Going Forward At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to proceed with Vegas High, its coming-of-age period drama pilot from writer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez, director Gillian Robespierre and Michael Showalter’s Semi-Formal Prods.

The pilot, which starred newcomer Raegan Rozas, Jordana Spiro and Josh Andrés Rivera, was inspired by Jimenez’s own experience. It is a 1990s-set coming-of-age story about Laura (Rozas), a girl who’s caught between two worlds: the fast-paced lifestyle of Las Vegas and her strong Mormon faith and community.

Jimenez and Robespierre executive produced alongside Showalter and Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal and Michael Lewen.

HBO Max also recently passed on psychological thriller drama pilot Red Bird Lane starring Susan Sarandon while picking up to pilot Julia Child pilot Julia.