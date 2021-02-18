Uzo Aduba To Star In Drama Produced By Robert & Michelle King As She Signs Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba has signed a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios.

Under the pact, Aduba is set to star in and executive produce Low Country, a drama executive produced by The Good Wife and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King. The high-profile project is expected to be taken out to the streaming and premium cable marketplace shortly. Aduba will also develop and produce other projects for the studio.

Written by Dewayne Jones, who has worked on two series executive produced by the Kings, Your Honor and Evil, Low Country stars Aduba as Shirley Johnson, the least likely deputy sheriff in South Carolina’s low country. Black and openly gay in a white southern stronghold, Shirley has been underestimated her whole life until now, when she takes on the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear.

Jones and Aduba executive produce alongside Robert King, Michelle King and Liz Glotzer of CBS Studios-based King Size Prods.

Aduba earned her third Emmy award for her portrayal of Shirley Chisholm in FX on Hulu’s limited series Mrs. America and was recently nominated for a Critics Choice award.

She is the lead of In Treatment for HBO series’ upcoming new installment, now in production. Additionally, Aduba will star alongside Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren in Amazon Studios’ new anthology series, Solos.

In 2019, Aduba finished her run as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, which earned her two Emmy awards and two individual SAG Awards. In film, Aduba was last seen in the independent drama Miss Virginia.

On stage, Aduba was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for her work in the Kennedy Center/Olney Theater production of Translations Of Zhosa. She is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Schreck Rose Dapello.