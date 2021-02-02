UTA Signs Esports Powerhouse FaZe Clan For Expansion Into Scripted, Unscripted Content, Brand Partnerships

UTA announced Tuesday that it signed FaZe Clan, the prominent gaming and entertainment organization. The agency will assist FaZe’s expansion into scripted and unscripted content, podcasting, live streaming and brand partnerships.

FaZe is home to some of the most celebrated players from around the globe, including existing UTA clients NickMercs, Swagg and Mongraal. Its members specialize in iconic franchises such as Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA and Fortnite Battle Royale. In 2020, FaZe expanded its global footprint with its first roster located entirely in Asia.

Most recently, FaZe launched the #FaZe5 recruitment challenge, a competition for gamers to join the organization. The challenge attracted a staggering 211,000 applicants. Each of the six winners was revealed during a live stream, which collectively surpassed 9 million viewers across FaZe’s social media channels.

“Through its execution of innovative concepts such as #FaZe5, FaZe has cultivated an unprecedented fanbase and has established itself at the forefront of entertainment, technology and culture,” said Damon Lau, UTA’s Head of esports. “We look forward to partnering with the team on developing one-of-a-kind content to further grow their audience.”

“Our partnership with UTA signals the next stage in our evolution as a media and entertainment company, with a heightened focus on content expansion,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “Content and talent have always been the nucleus of our organization. With UTA’s powerful network and skill at aligning brands for high-impact opportunities, FaZe will further accelerate our indisputable growth trajectory.”

FaZe Clan was the most tweeted-about esports team in 2020 according to Twitter’s end-of-year report, and the number one global esports team for fan engagement per the digital measurement platform Shareablee throughout December. AFaZe won the 2020 Streamy Brand Award for Branded Content: Video for the video “We Lost A FaZe Member” with G FUEL. NickMercs took home the Live Streamer award. Mongraal also ranked as the most tweeted-about esports athlete in Twitter’s EOY report.

FaZe recently hired former NFL executive Bill McCullough, who serves as the organization’s Executive Vice President of Content. McCullough oversees the development and expansion of FaZe’s original content slate as the company taps into a wider variety of media channels.

In addition to NickMercs, Swagg and Mongraal, UTA’s market-leading esports division represents some of the most prominent talent in the gaming landscape, including Pokimane, Scump, Symfuhny, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, BrookeAB and Grandmaster Hikaru, among others.

FaZe will continue to maintain robust in-house teams across content development and production, talent management, legal operations and brand partnerships.