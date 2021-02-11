UTA Signs Author Harlan Coben

UTA has signed acclaimed bestselling author, creator, and producer Harlan Coben.

Coben has penned over thirty novels, including No.1 New York Times bestsellers The Boy From The Woods, Fool Me Once, Tell No One and the renowned Myron Bolitar series. He has over 80 million books in print worldwide, which have been published in more than 40 languages globally. Harlan’s next novel Win will be released by Grand Central Publishing on March 17.

On the television side, he currently has several projects in development at Netflix, Apple, Amazon, IMDb and MGM International. Stay Close is the latest Netflix project for Coben, as part of his current five-year deal with the streamer. The other Netflix dramas based on his novels includde The Innocent (Netflix Spain) and Gone For Good (Netflix France) have also recently finished filming. Previously, he was creator and executive producer of several Netflix series including The Stranger, Safe, The Five and The Woods. Coben was also showrunner and executive producer for two international mini-series, Une Chance De Trop (No Second Chance) and Just Un Regard (Just One Look).

On the film side, his novel, Tell No One was adapted into a feature and directed by Guillaume Canet. The project was the top box office foreign-language film of the year in the U.S. and won a Lumiere Award for Best Picture and four Cesar Awards.

Additionally, he has received multiple awards for his work including the Edgar Award, Shamus Award and Anthony Award, making him the first author to win all three. Coben has also received various honors including the Vermeil Medal of Honor for contributions to culture and society by the Mayor of Paris, as well as the El Premio del Novela Negra RBA in Spain, and Grand Prix de Lectrices in France, among others.

Coben will continue to be represented by literary agent Lisa Erbach Vance of The Aaron Priest Literary Agency and attorney Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.