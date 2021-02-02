UTA Hires Agent Erik Telford For Culture & Leadership And Speakers Divisions

UTA has hired Erik Telford as an agent. Telford, who has worked with such artists and social activists, as Barry Jenkins, Jesse Williams, Yara Shahidi and Janet Mock, will work across both the Culture and Leadership and Speakers divisions.

“Watching UTA’s innovative approach to representation and its commitment to building platforms that amplify clients’ voices has been incredibly inspiring to see,” said Telford. “I am thrilled to join the UTA team and be a part of what they have created and continue to cultivate.”

Telford also has worked with DeRay Mckesson, Baratunde Thurston and Kendrick Sampson. Prior to joining UTA, he began his career at CAA in 2014 in the Speakers division. Telford now rejoins Darnell Strom, Partner & Head of Culture and Leadership, who moved from CAA to UTA in in 2019.

Based in Los Angeles, Telford will work closely with both divisions to help expand client business and cultural influence at the intersection of entertainment, media, entrepreneurship, politics, the arts, and thought leadership, UTA says.

“Erik is a talented agent who not only provides excellent client service, but is a key collaborator with his colleagues,” said Strom. “He will help bring new voices to UTA and support our existing clients by building a robust speaking platform for their work, ideas and ambitions, while also expanding their business and cultural influence. I am thrilled to be reunited with Erik and we are excited to have him at UTA.”