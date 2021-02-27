Unemployment: $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Extended Benefits Slated In House Covid Relief

The stimulus bill passed by the House of Representatives early on Saturday should be signed by President Joe Biden before the March 14 end of current federal benefits, according to reports.

The new Covid-19 relief bill passed by the House contains relief in the form of extended unemployment benefits for more than five months, giving recipients an extra $400 a week through Aug. 29.

In addition. stimulus checks of $1,400 will be given to adults earning less than $75,000, with $1,400 for children under age 17.

The relief bill now moves to the Senate, where a provision to strike the $15 federal minimum wage provision faces steep opposition from Republican lawmakers. Democrats can still pass the bill with a simple majority using a budget rule called reconciliation.