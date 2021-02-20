Unemployment: House Stimulus Plan Has Extended Benefits, Another Check, Minimum Wage Raise

House Democrats unveiled their plans today for the third round of economic stimulus, releasing the full bill text.

The $1.9 trillion package proposes a $15 federal minimum wage, $1,400 checks for Americans making $75,000 or under per year, extended $400 federal unemployment benefits, and money for struggling small businesses.

The House Budget Committee will take up the bill on Monday and is expected to present it to eh full House floor for a vote sometime next week.