‘Young Rock’s Uli Latukefu Joins Cast Of Thriller ‘Black Site’

EXCLUISVE: Uli Latukefu, the Australian actor who plays one of the versions of Dwayne Johnson in NBC’s new comedy series Young Rock, has joined the cast of Black Site, the thriller that stars Michelle Monaghan, Jason Clarke and Jai Courtney. Pallavi Sharda, Phoenix Raei and Fayssal Bazzi round out the cast of the pic, which marks the feature directorial debut of Sophie Banks and is now shooting in Gold Coast, Australia.

The pic, penned by Jinder Ho, is the first out the gate for Asbury Park Pictures, the joint venture between Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films and Redbox Entertainment. It centers on a group of officers based at a labyrinthine top-secret Five Eyes black site who must fight for their lives against Hatchet, a brilliant and infamous high-value detainee. When Hatchet escapes, his mysterious and deadly agenda has far-reaching and dire consequences.

Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Mike Gabrawy produce for Asbury Park with Todd Fellman for Story Bridge Films. Andrew C. Coles of The Mission Entertainment serves as executive producer alongside Asbury co-president Jonathan Fuhrman and Randy Simon. Elevate Production Finance and MEP Capital are financing with support from Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and Create NSW.

“To have Uli Latukefu join Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney along with Pallavi, Phoenix and Fayssal is exactly the vision I had for Black Site,” said Banks, a fashion stylist-turned-helmer who has directed several commercials and shorts before signing on here. “I could not be more thrilled to work with such a talented group of actors.”

Latukefu, repped by RGM Artists and Grandview Management, plays Johnson from age 18-20 in Young Rock, which premiered Tuesday marking the best comedy launch on all of broadcast TV in the 18-49 demo in more than a year. His past credits include Netflix’s Marco Polo and Fox’s Alien: Covenant, and he’s next up in Taika Watiti’s Next Goal Wins alongside Elizabeth Moss and Michael Fassbender.

Sharda (Lion) is repped by Innovative Artists, Hamilton Hodell and Independent Management Company; Raei (Stateless) by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; and Bazzi (The Merger) by Shanahan Management and Untitled Entertainment.