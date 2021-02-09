UK Distributor Signature Hires Former Secret Cinema & Independent Exec To Sales Role

EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor Signature Entertainment has appointed sales exec Asia Muci to the newly created role of International Sales Manager.

Muci joins Signature ahead of the virtual EFM after sales stints at Goldcrest and Independent Film Company. She most recently worked at Secret Cinema.

Signature has been growing its international sales slate with titles currently including WWII true story A Call To Spy, Tom Berenger thriller Blood and Money and Stephen Moyer and Colm Meaney thriller Confession, which Signature will be presenting for the first time to buyers at the virtual EFM.

Signature’s Head of International Distribution Andrew Nerger said of the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Asia to the international sales team as we look to increase our global footprint – she is a most welcome addition with her passion and enthusiasm for all things film as well as her incredible knowledge of the international landscape. I have no doubt that she will make an instant impact as we look to strengthen and grow our international slate.”

Muci added: “I have always admired the work of Signature Entertainment and I’m delighted to be able to join the team at such an exciting time of growth and development.

Signature’s COO Jon Bourdillon said of the appointment: “Our newly created international division is going from strength to strength across our pickups and productions. Asia is a great addition to Andrew’s team.”

Signature’s recent releases include Honest Thief and Shadow In The Cloud.