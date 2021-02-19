Tyler, The Creator & ‘Loiter Squad’ Duo Lionel Boyce & Davon Wilson Team Up For Animated Comedy ‘Shell Beach’ In The Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler, The Creator has reteamed with Lionel Boyce and Davon ‘Jasper’ Wilson, two of his bandmates in the Odd Future collective and Adult Swim series Loiter Squad for a new animated comedy at Fox.

The network is developing Shell Beach and has handed the project, which comes from Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, a script commitment.

The show follows an overzealous lifeguard named Wally and his very smart, but lazy partner, Tyson, who, along with their unique group of friends, inhabit Shell Beach – the most famous beach town in the world. Wally’s passion to be the best lifeguard often makes very simple problems become much more complex than they ever would need to be.

Boyce and Wilson, two members of the LA hip hop group, are writing and exec producing the project. The pair both co-created, wrote and produced Loiter Squad, the sketch comedy series produced by Jackass producer Dickhouse Productions that ran for three seasons on Adult Swim. Boyce also co-created The Jellies!, an animated series for Adult Swim that Wilson was an associate producer on.

The pair will exec produce with Tyler, The Creator with Modern Family and How I Met Your Mother co-exec producer as exec producer and supervisor.

It comes days after Deadline revealed that another animated comedy, Prince Wawa, from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan and exec produced by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg was also in the works at Fox.

The projects join other animated projects in development including an animated take on Hasbro’s popular mystery board game Clue, rideshare comedy Cocky from The Knick creators, hybrid animated-single-cam project Demi-God from Katie Greenway, a semi-autobiographical animated comedy from Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler and Ocean Village from Daniel Cardenas Katz.