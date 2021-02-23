‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’ Renewed For Season 3 By BET Following Season 2 Debut On New Night

EXCLUSIVE: A week after Tyler Perry’s The Oval premiered its second season on BET, the drama series has been renewed for a third.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Perry helped BET reclaim Tuesday as a night of original programming with the first-ever TV airing of his Madea’s Farewell Play and The Oval‘s Season 2 opener on February 16.

Madea’s Farewell Play drew 1.2 million total viewers (Live+3) in the simulcast across BET and BET Her. The Oval averaged 1.5 million viewers across the two networks and 1.4 million on BET alone. That was down from the record high for the Season 1 finale (3.2 million across BET and BET Her). A drop-off was expected as the network is using one of its strongest scripted series to make inroads on Tuesday.

The Oval was the No. 1 show for Black viiewers in all of television on premiere night among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and total viewers. Both The Oval and Madea’s Farewell Play grew their audience by double digits in delayed viewing, from Live+Same Day to Live+3, up 16% (Madea’s Farewell Play, to 0.55 adults 18-49) and up 50% (The Oval Episode #201, to 0.73).

Season 3 of Tyler Perry’s The Oval is slated to start production at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta later this year. It joins Tyler Perry’s Sistas, which also recently was renewed for a third season by BET.

In Season 2, Tyler Perry’s The Oval lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. The series’ Season 2 ensemble cast includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon.

Episode 2 of the 22-episode second season airs tonight. In it, Hunter questions Donald and Kyle about the aftermath of the shooting at Denise’s boutique. Gayle comes up with a plan of escape and shares it with Jason. Jason withholds information that could thwart Gayle’s plans.