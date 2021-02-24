You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Tyler Perry Studios Sets Strip Club Drama ‘All The Queen’s Men’ At BET+

Tyler Perry
The prolific Tyler Perry is setting another drama at BET+.

Tyler Perry Studios is working on All the Queen’s Men for the streaming service, which is a joint venture between him and ViacomCBS.

The series follows the female owner of an upscale strip club in Atlanta who is savvy and charming. It is expected to shoot in the Georgia capital.

“I began my career in this direct-to-consumer business, so I know it well,” Perry said. “I know how much my audience value and seek our great content, anchored in our culture and experiences. BET+ is home to an extraordinary array of content including my movies, series, dramas, sitcoms and stage plays. I can’t wait to create even more great content for the BET+ viewers.”

‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Renewed For Season 3 By BET

