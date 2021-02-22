‘Twisted Metal’ Videogame Getting TV Adaptation From Will Arnett, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick & Michael Jonathan Smith

The Twisted Metal video game is getting a TV adaptation.

Will Arnett is to exec produce the TV adaptation, which is based on an original take from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and will be written by Cobra Kai’s Michael Jonathan Smith.

The project comes from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, which previously teamed up on The Last of Us, the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann adaptation starring Pedro Pascal that landed at HBO.

Twisted Metal has included five video games across PS One, PS2 and PS3. It first came out in 1995.

The action comedy follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Arnett will exec produce via his production company Electric Avenue, along with Marc Forman and Peter Principato/Artists First, Smith, Reese, Wernick, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.