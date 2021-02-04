Tubi To Premiere Samuel Goldwyn Action Movie ‘Lazarus’ In Streaming Exclusive

Lazarus, an action thriller set up at Samuel Goldwyn Films, will have an exclusive run on Fox Corp. streaming service Tubi starting February 26.

The free, ad-supported outlet will be the first venue for the film in the U.S. and Canada.

R.L. Scott, whose previous films include Call Me King, wrote and directed Lazarus, which centers around a man who unlocks superpowers to battle evil forces after being killed. Sean Riggs, whose credits include series like S.W.A.T. and You, plays the lead. The cast also includes Costas Mandylor, Aeriel Miranda, Shane Brolly, Nicki Micheaux, Noel Gugliemi, Linc Hand, Adamo Palladino and R&B singer Mya.

The film was produced by Scott and Justin “Jtrx” Echols. Sean Riggs, Eddie Riggs and Edward Davie are executive producers.

Tubi had more than 30,000 film and TV titles from 250 suppliers. It and has been showcasing newer programming since being acquired by Fox in 2020, becoming a venue for next-day streams of top unscripted shows like The Masked Singer.

Like other ad-supported streaming services such as Pluto TV or Crackle, Tubi has benefited from a number of trends, from smart TV adoption to cord-cutting to Covid-19 lockdowns. The service announced last summer it had reached 33 million monthly active users, up 65% over the same point in 2019, with viewing time surpassing 200 million hours a month.

“Lazarus proves that indie filmmakers can deliver powerful superhero stories, a space usually reserved for the majors,” Tubi content chief Adam Lewinson said in a press release. “Viewers will be treated to a diverse and talented cast in an otherworldly Los Angeles setting, completely free and exclusive on Tubi.”