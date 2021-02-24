Tubi Makes Content Deal With Anime Studio Toei, Adding ‘One Piece’ Franchise To Its Free Streaming Library

A scene from the "One Piece" anime franchise, which is now streaming on Tubi.

Fox Corp. streaming service Tubi is expanding its animation offerings via a licensing agreement with Japan’s Toei Animation.

The pact, spanning seven TV series, 500 episodes and six specials, will bring six installments of the globally popular anime franchise One Piece to Tubi’s free, ad-supported platform. All installments and episodes on Tubi are available with English or Spanish subtitles.

The franchise already streams in the U.S. on subscription streaming outlets Hulu, Netflix and Crunchyroll. The installments coming to Tubi include 3D2Y, Episode of Sabo, Adventure of Nebulandia, Heart of Gold, Episode of East Blue and Episode of Skypiea.

Other anime series included in the deal are Toriko, Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho, Saint Seiya: Hades, Ge-Ge-Ge No Kitaro, Slam Dunk, and Dr. Slump. In what Tubi bills as a first, Dr. Slump (from Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball) and Saint Seiya: Hades will be available with English subtitles.

Tubi, acquired by Fox last year in a $440 million deal, has a library of more than 30,000 movies and TV shows from over 250 suppliers. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch earlier this month said Tubi is on pace to soon become a “billion-dollar business” and a strategic pillar for the company.

Based on the best-selling manga title in history by Eiichiro Oda, the One Piece anime series first premiered in 1999. Toei Animation has produced more than 960 episodes and counting. The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his fearless Straw Hat Pirates on a fantastical journey across a world teeming with wonders and imagination. Beyond print, TV and streaming, the franchise has expanded into film, gaming, amusement parks and merchandise.