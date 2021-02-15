‘Truth Seekers’: Amazon Cancels Nick Frost & Simon Pegg Comedy After One Season

“It’s a massive kick in the willy.” That’s how Nick Frost has described Amazon Prime Video’s decision to cancel his ghost-hunting comedy Truth Seekers after just a single season.

Frost, who co-wrote the series with Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead collaborator Simon Pegg, announced the cancelation on Instagram. “Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me,” he said in a video message to his 447,000 followers.

“We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn’t, are you happy now? Happy now?”

Nat Saunders (Sick Note), and James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) co-wrote the eight-part series, which followed a team of part-time paranormal investigators who work to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK. It was produced by Frost and Pegg’s production company Stolen Picture.

It featured Frost as Gus, Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. Pegg, Frost, Saunders, and Serafinowicz co-wrote and executive produced alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also served as director.