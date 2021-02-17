‘True Story’: Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett & Chris Diamantopoulos Among 8 Cast In Netflix Series

Netflix has assembled the cast around Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in the limited series True Story, written and executive produced by Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman and produced by Hart’s HartBeat Production.

Joining Hart and Snipes are Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Paul Adelstein (Imposters, Mrs. Maisel), Will Catlett (Charm City Kings, Black Lightning), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, Red Notice), Billy Zane (Guilt, Waltzing with Brando), Lauren London (The Game, Single Ladies), Ash Santos (American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Night Teeth) and John Ales (Euphoria, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll).

Philadelphia-born comedian Hart will play a version of himself in the fictional True Story, which centers on his character Kid and Kid’s older brother Carlton, played by Snipes. A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

Newsome will play Billie. As a talented comedy writer who works for Kid, Billie is constantly trying to earn respect and recognition for her work, leaving her stuck between loyalty to Kid or pursuing her long-term dreams through other outlets.

Adelstein will play Todd. As Kid’s longtime manager, Todd’s years navigating the industry with Kid has made them close like brothers. Todd struggles to find the balance between friend and manager as Kid faces ongoing challenges with his brother, Carlton.

Catlett will play Herschel: A man of few words, this jack-of-all-trades bodyguard is a constant presence in Kid’s life. Herschel has a quiet sense of humor and takes the chaos surrounding Kid in stride, but struggles to keep Kid safe once he and his brother Carlton grow closer.

Santos will play Daphne, an outgoing young woman who joins Carlton and Kid at a VIP afterparty that continues to an eventful night.

Ales will play Nikos. Bringing a whole new definition to a close knit family, Nikos will stop at nothing to make sure his brothers Savvas and Ari are safe.

Diamantopoulos will play Savvas. Part of the same close knit family that knows no limit, Savvas values the safety and success of his brothers Nikos and Ari over anything.

London will play Monyca. Faced with new challenges of co-parenting a child with Kid, Monyca still enjoys a close bond with her ex.

Zane will play Ari. Coldly unfazed by the nature of his job, Ari helps make problems go away.

This marks the TV drama debut for Hart who executive produces through his HartBeat Prods., Newman via his Grand Electric. Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) also executive produces and serves as showrunner. Caroline Currier oversees for Grand Electric; Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown oversee for HartBeat Prods.

Stephen Williams will direct and executive produce the first four episodes. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the final four episodes.

Adelstein is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown. Newsome is repped by CAA and Artists First. Catlett is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Bold Talent Agency, KD Talent and Group 1 Law.