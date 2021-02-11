‘True Lies’ TV Series Reboot Gets CBS Pilot Order From Matt Nix, McG & James Cameron

True Lies, a TV series adaptation of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, has taken a major step toward becoming a reality.

CBS has given a pilot order to the project, from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, McG and Cameron. 20th Television is the studio.

The True Lies pilot was written by Nix and will be directed by McG. In it, shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Nix executive produces via his Flying Glass of Milk Productions, McG and Mary Viola via McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision, Cameron and Rae Sanchini via Lightstorm Entertainment.

Bringing True Lies to television has been a longtime passion for McG. He started pursuing the idea in 2016, shortly after he signed an overall deal with 20th TV, whose sister feature studio produced the movie. The following year, a TV series reboot with Marc Guggenheim as a writer sold to Fox with a put pilot commitment. It did not go beyond the script stage but McG continued his efforts. In a 2019 interview, he indicated that a True Lies TV series could still happen, possibly at Disney+.

Last year, McG was tapped as director and executive producer of 20th TV’s series reboot of another popular movie, Turner & Hooch, for Disney+, created and executive produced by Nix. The two hit it off and partnered on True Lies. Their pitch landed at CBS last fall.

The 1994 film True Lies, written, directed and produced by Cameron via his Lightstorm Entertainment, starred Arnold Schwarzengger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik and Bill Paxton. A loose remake of the 1991 French comedy film La Totale, the film followed U.S. government agent Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger), who balances his life as a spy with his familial duties.​

True Lies was a global box office hit and earned Curtis a Golden Globe. Here is a trailer: