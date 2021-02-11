‘True Detective’: HBO In Talks With Writers For Fourth Season, Keen To Find New Voices For Dark Crime Series

A fourth iteration of True Detective may well be on the cards with HBO in talks with new writers to bring the dark crime series back.

The show, which was created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, ran for three seasons between 2014 and 2019.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline that it was hopeful of finding a new way in to the story.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take. It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it,” he said.

Although Bloys wouldn’t comment, there has been speculation that Lucia Puenzo, who co-created buzzy Argentinean drama Cromo, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson were among those that have been developing a new take on the series.

The third season of True Detective aired on HBO in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, set in the Ozarks. It was the follow up to 2015’s Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn-fronted series and the first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Pizzolatto has previously said he had an idea for a fourth season, but that didn’t move forward and he went on to reteam with McConaughey on Redeemer, a project for FX with an overall deal with FX Productions and 20th Television. That series wasn’t picked up and Pizzolatto is in the midst of negotiating an exit from that deal. However, it sounds like if True Detective is to move forward, it will likely be without his direct involvement.