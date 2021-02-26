TV Tribute to ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Set On Discovery This Sunday — Watch The Trailer

“It’s every American’s God-given right to live wherever you want to live,” says Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown in a new tribute video. That ethos has been at the center of the Discovery Channel series as it has chronicled the Brown family’s life in the wilderness over the course of the past 12 seasons.

Brown passed away at 68 earlier this month after suffering a seizure. The network will air a new special, The Legacy of Billy Brown on Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to celebrate his remarkable life.

Discovery describes the special as follows: “Through never-before seen footage and interviews, Billy speaks to the bush legacy he was driven to establish, fueled by faith and his deep adoration for his family. The Wolfpack will also honor the life of their dear patriarch and role model in the special through exclusive new and never-before seen interviews from Ami, Bear, Bam, Gabe, Noah, Bird and Rain.”

Brown had been with the series since its launch in 2014. Alaskan Bush People wrapped its 12th season on October 29.

Watch the trailer for the special in the tweet below.

Celebrate Billy Brown and his legacy with a special #AlaskanBushPeople Sunday at 8p on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/f1XoA6CKIu — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 26, 2021

Billy’s son Bear shared a tribute of his own when he announced his father’s passing earlier this month: “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!”