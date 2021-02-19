Trevor Noah Jumps On Board The Ted Cruz Bus And Examines Who’s Under It

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show took a jaundiced look tonight at the weather and public health crisis in Texas, where people are melting snow for water. “The saddest part is that one poor Texan had to travel 800 miles just to get his water and electricity.”

That Texan, of course, was Sen. Ted Cruz, who has become the symbol of government’s failure in the Texas utility crisis by flying to Cancun, allegedly accompanying his daughters on vacation. The trip spawned online outrage and a healthy bit of Bernie Sanders-esque memes.

“Your people are literally eating snow,” exclaimed Noah. “And you’re jetting off to Cancun. How can you be so stupid. Don’t you know how bad this will make you look?” Noah added, “Look, I get that Ted Cruz is tired. He deserves a break after trying to overthrow the government. But when people say they need water, they didn’t mean find a wet t-shirt contest in Cancun.”

What’s worse, Noah said, is when he got caught, he blamed it on his young daughters, claiming he was merely being “a good Dad.”

“Oh, I see, we all got this wrong,” said Noah. “He was just chaperoning his girls on the flight to Cancun. Seriously, being a good father means putting them on a bus, not throwing them under one!”