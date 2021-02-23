Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah & More Dunk On Ted Cruz For Absence During Texas Winter Storm

Ted Cruz gave Texas residents the cold shoulder as he traveled to Cancun while citizens of the Lone Star State experienced a harsh winter storm that left at least 58 people dead and thousands of others without power or water. Ripping the GOP figure and his explanations for his absence during the state’s crucial moments were Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers.

“You know what they say, when the going gets tough, Ted Cruz gets gone,” Colbert quipped during his The Late Show monologue on Monday.

Upon his opening, Colbert delved into the different layers behind the GOP senator’s controversial moment, from throwing his daughters under the bus to changing his return flight after heading to Cancun in the first place.

After receiving backlash for his trip, Cancun explained that he went to Mexico to be a “good dad” for his two daughters and that he regretted going on vacation. However, like many, Colbert was quick to reject Cruz’s explanation.

“Too late teddy, you already did the bad thing,” he said.

During his A Closer Look segment Seth Meyers said dubbed Cruz “the LaGuardia (Airport) of People,” citing the infamous New York travel hub. While Meyers also questioned the legitimacy of Cruz’s apology, he also cut into the Texas senator’s photo-op.

Just days after being spotted en route to Cancun, Cruz posted photos to Twitter of himself helping out Texas residents, or at least pretending to, Meyers said. But seeming to help out the residents who desperately need it, just isn’t going to cut it, Trevor Noah said.

“This is the politician version of coming home with flowers the day after Valentines Day,” Noah said. “I don’t know why politicians try to pull these lame photo-ops. They basically turn people who actually need real help into political props.”

Watch their segments below.





